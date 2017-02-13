Toddler Found Near Harry Griffen Park in La Mesa

La Mesa Police found a toddler near Harry Griffen Park early Monday.

The girl, described by police as 2 or 3 years old, was wearing clothes not pajamas when she was found around 6 a.m.

Police officers said she appeared to be in good condition and was not crying when they found her.

Officers were searching the area near the park for anyone who may be out looking for the child.

Harry Griffen Park is located north of Interstate 8, east of Amaya Drive and Water Street.

No other information was available. Anyone with information on the child's identification can call La Mesa Police at (619) 667-1400.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.