The discovery of a Bengal tiger cub stashed in the back of a car lead to an American teenager's arrest at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry Thursday Morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers rescued the illegally-trafficked cub from the traveler, who was trying to smuggle the cub from Mexico into California. They arrested 18-year-old Luis Eudoro Valencia, of Perris, California, on federal charges for trying to sneak the exotic animal into the U.S.

“CBP officers are often faced with unusual situations,” said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego, in a statement. “The CBP officers at the Otay Mesa port of entry met the challenge head on and assisted in preserving the life of this endangered species."



Around 1:30 a.m., Valencia arrived at the Otay Mesa port of entry, with a 21-year-old man in his passenger seat, according to CBP. Officers conducted an inspection and then referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection.

When they searched Valencia's car, they found a tiger cub lying on the floor of the front passenger side. They pulled out the cub and placed it in an animal crate, until agents from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services arrived.

The man failed to reveal the tiger cub to officers, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. Valencia bought the cub for $300 from an individual he saw walking a full-sized tiger on a leash in Tijuana.

Valencia, a U.S. citizen, was transported to the Metropolitan Correction Center to await his arraignment. Agents from U.S Fish & Wildlife Service have the tiger cub in their care, according to CBP. They are working with San Diego Zoo Global to ensure its well-being.

Officials from the U.S. Attorney's office released Valencia on a $10,000 personal surety bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bernard Skomal.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine or more.

Over 20 years ago, customs agents at the same port intercepted an alleged smuggling attempt to take a tiger cub out of California and into Mexico. That tiger was named "Blanca" and lived out many years at the San Diego Safari Park, said CBP officers.

All species of tigers are considered endangered under the Endangered Species Act, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They are protected under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species. To legally import a tiger requires a special permit and declaration.

The Bengal tiger, also known as Panthera tigris tigris, is the most populous subspecies of tiger. The species is native to India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. The World Tiger Recovery Project said there's only 2,500 wild specimens of the tiger left, and its population is decreasing.