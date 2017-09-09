Teenager Arrested for Flashing Women on Santee Trail

Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old accused of exposing himself to women at a popular walking trail in Santee. (Published 42 minutes ago)

A 17-year-old suspect identified in a lineup by his victims has been arrested for allegedly flashing women while they used a popular trail in Santee.

The suspect is accused of exposing his genitals to women on at least two separate occasions – on Aug. 17 and on Aug. 21 – at the Walker Preserve, a trail off Magnolia Avenue used daily by many for walking and running. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said the teen would allegedly flash the victims and then act as if he were inappropriately touching himself.

Investigators said those two cases above were reported to authorities, but many more people on social media claimed to be exposed to similar incidents, leading the SDSO to believe there likely were more victims.

Over the course of the investigation, two more victims were identified. The SDSO said the victims were presented photo lineups; they each identified the teenager as the flashing suspect.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday; he faces charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct for performing a lewd act in public. The SDSO said the teen has been cooperative with law enforcement and has no prior offenses.

He was released to his parents. His case is pending evaluation by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. Since he is a minor, his name will not be released.