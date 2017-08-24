Someone is flashing women walking on a popular trail in Santee, San Diego County sheriff’s deputies said Thursday.

Deputies want people out exercising along the Walker Preserve Trail to be aware of their surroundings after they received two recent reports of a man exposing himself to women.

The first incident happened on Thursday, August 17 and the second incident happened on Monday, August 21, deputies said.

It appears the man approaches women walking on the trail and flashes them. He’s described as a white or Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall weighing about 200 pounds. He was seen wearing a white shirt and a gold chain, deputies said.

Multiple people on social media sites claim to have seen the suspect, but at this time only the two dates mentioned above are being investigated by the sheriff's department, deputies said.

If you have any information that may help deputies, call the Santee Sheriff's Station at (619) 956-4000 or the Sheriff's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.



