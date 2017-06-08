Shark Advisory in Place at Silver Strand State Beach

A shark sighting advisory was issued for Silver Strand State Beach after two surfers spotted a shark in the water.

The men, members of the military, were paddling out at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning when they saw an eight-foot-long shark, possibly a great white. Lifeguards are working to determine if it is a great white shark.

The men were uninjured in the encounter with the non-aggressive shark.

They reported the sighting to lifeguards, who issued a shark advisory. People are advised to enter the water at their own risk.

But signs posted on the beach did not deter some beachgoers from entering the water Thursday afternoon.

No other sharks have been spotted in the area since that encounter.

Juvenile great whites, typically under 8 feet, are common along Southern California, where they feed on small fish. As they get larger, white sharks start feeding on bigger marine mammals, a factor lifeguards use to consider closures.



The advisory comes more than a month after a woman swimming off the coast of San Onofre State Beach, at a popular surf spot, was attacked by a 10-foot white shark.

Leeanne Ericson survived the attack on April 29 but suffered major injuries to her right leg.