NBC 7's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports on a woman who was struck by a vehicle Friday night and is now in a medically induced coma. (Published 2 hours ago)

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies continue to search for the hit-and-run driver responsible for seriously injuring a bicyclist in Encinitas, leaving her in a medically induced coma.

The crash happened on Friday night around 10 p.m. when Stephanie Berger, 29, was riding her bike on North Coast Highway 101 near Basil Street in what is called a sharrow -- a lane designed to be shared by cyclists and drivers.

A Mercedes C series struck Berger and fled the scene, leaving the cyclist with severe head trauma, deputies said.

Berger was rushed to Scripps La Jolla, where doctors put her in a medically induced coma.

Friends and family members have been posting signs in nearby businesses, hoping someone may have additional information that could lead to a license plate.

Tyler Reid, a friend of the victim, says he hopes the suspect will turn himself in.

"Obviously there's probably a lot of shock on both parties, but it doesn't excuse driving away," Reid said. "At some point, you have to turn yourself in, as far as human integrity, you gotta at least admit what you've done and try to make it right so."

Friends told NBC 7 that the victim is showing signs of progress.

The 1993 to 2000 Mercedes C series, either silver or white, has damage to the front grill, officials said.

Cyclists who ride in the area told NBC 7 about the tough conditions on the road: drivers often get dangerously close to bikers.

"You have to be careful as a driver or a rider so, it's been pretty difficult," said Faruk Gole, a cyclist. "I get scared in this area."

If anyone witnessed or has further information about this collision can contact the North Coastal Sheriff's Station Traffic Division. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

