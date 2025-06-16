U.S. Coast Guard interdicts 11 migrants off La Jolla Coast

At approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday the U.S. Coast Guard interdicted 11 migrants aboard a 20-foot cabin cruiser vessel 22-miles off of the La Jolla coast, according to a press release from USCG.

The crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Active interdicted 11 aliens found aboard a vessel approximately 22 miles west of La Jolla, Saturday. All aliens claimed Mexican nationality and were transferred to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.#uscg #sandiego #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/IwdhRN0bWm — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) June 15, 2025

The USCG says that they were able to interdict the vessel, which had no navigational lights, without force.

The migrants were all apprehended and turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol and they all claimed to have Mexican nationality, according to USCG.