U.S. Coast Guard interdicts 11 migrants off La Jolla Coast

At approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday the U.S. Coast Guard interdicted 11 migrants aboard a 20-foot cabin cruiser vessel 22-miles off of the La Jolla coast, according to a press release from USCG.
The USCG says that they were able to interdict the vessel, which had no navigational lights, without force.
The migrants were all apprehended and turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol and they all claimed to have Mexican nationality, according to USCG.
