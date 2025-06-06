We love our furry (and scaly and feathery) friends in San Diego, so much so that they've become the spotlight of the 2025 San Diego County Fair.

This year's annual event at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is a "Summer Pet-tacular," bringing pet-centric events and experiences in partnership with the San Diego Humane Society. The fair will feature wild rides, hot musical acts and crazy culinary concoctions from June 11 through July 6.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The San Diego County Fair, previously known as the Del Mar Fair, has been a staple to the San Diego community since 1880 and secured its current home at the fairgrounds in 1936. The fair has only been suspended twice, during World War II and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy it all, stress-free.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

When is the fair open?

The fair is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from June 11 to July 6, except Mondays and Tuesdays. Gates close at 10 p.m. and some exhibit halls and bars also close before 11 p.m.

Are pets allowed at the fair?

Guests will be able to bring their furry friends on July 5 for pet contests and a pet parade. Otherwise, fair organizers ask attendees to leave them at home (ADA service animals excluded).

Where do I park?

There are four designated parking lots for fairgoers. The first is on the Del Mar Fairgrounds. These general parking spots cost $20, or $16 if bought in advance online. The second is preferred parking on the fairgrounds which costs $55, or $50 if bought in advance.

Fairgoers can also park at the Del Mar Horse Park, which is two miles from the fairground, for $10. A shuttle will take guests to the fair entrances.

To park for free, guests can park at Canyon Crest Academy and take a shuttle into the park.

NOTE: None of these parking options take cash and your advanced parking purchase is only good for the date selected. A credit or debit card is required to pay at the fair. All parking lots open at 10 a.m. and close an hour after the fair closes.

How much does it cost to go to the fair?

Although ticket prices may range for specific dates, admission is generally:

Adults (ages 13 and up)

Wednesday and Thursday (Except July 4): $16 advance ticket and $20 the day of.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday (July 4): $20 advance ticket and $25 the day of.

Seniors (ages 62 and up)

Wednesday and Thursday (Except July 4): $13 advance ticket and $17 the day of.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday (July 4): $17 advance ticket and $22 the day of.

Kids (ages 6-12)

Weekdays: $13 advance ticket and $17 the day of.

Friday: Free!

Weekends: $17 advance ticket and $22 the day of.

Kids 5 and under are always free!

The San Diego County Fair also offers season tickets and special packages that include ride tickets, food and drink and other perks when purchased together. The fair also partners with some grocery stores and other locations to sell tickets at discounted rates. For more information, check here.

What is there to eat at the fair?

More than 100 food stands will delight fairgoers with deep-fried victuals, from the (in)famous Chicken Charlie's, to Fruit Caboose soft serve ice cream to Texas Style BBQ.

The annual Fair-Tastic food competition will narrow down the choices to 18 by June 11 before revealing the ultimate fair foods on June 13. Expect "drowning taquitos," loaded plantains, banana cold foam matcha, ramen tacos and Biscoff milk tea.

Every Friday in June, the 18 finalists will offer their award-worthy items for half-price from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can also save with several of the hundreds of food booths offering an entree, side and/or a drink for $15. See which booths are offering the meal deal here.

How do I play games and go on rides at the fair?

As always, carnival attractions such as coasters, fun houses, tea cups, water rides and more will be part of the scene, along with a midway chock- full of games.

There are more than 70 rides and games to enjoy at the fair. In order to hop on a ride or play a game, you must obtain a BlastPass card. A BlastPass is loaded with credits that can be applied to rides and games.

Each game or ride requires a range of 6-10 credits. The cost for credit varies based on how many you purchase and when you purchase. For example, you'll get 20 credits for $20 if purchased before June 10 and 16 credits for that same amount after June 10.

You can access unlimited rides on Wednesdays and Thursdays (except July 4) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. anytime in June with the "pay-one-price" wristband, for $50.

Keep in mind that the entire park is cashless but ride and game tickets can be purchased online in advance.

What activities are there at the fair this year?

A themed exhibit will allow attendees to play with a giant ball of yarn or "swim" through an aquarium castle.

Guests can discover strange-but-true animal facts, visit adoption events and take a "pet pairing" quiz to "help you determine what species and breeds have characteristics to best match your lifestyle."

The GASCAR (Great American Speedway Crazy Animal Races) event will showcase goats, sheep and pigs racing for prizes every day of the fair, and special dog shows will run throughout.

What artists are playing at the fair this year?

Concerts will take place on the Corona Grandstand Stage as a part of the Toyota Summer Concert Series. A ticket to a concert also serves as your admission into the park for that day.

Here's who will be performing:

June 12: Foreigner

June 15: Los Tigres del Norte

June 20: 2 Chainz and Lil Jon

June 26: Yeah Yeah Yeahs

July 2: Third Eye Blind

July 3: Jeff Dunham

July 5: Ziggy Marley

July 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana

The free Paddock Concert Series will also return, featuring local bands, tribute bands and up-and-comers. The Sound music venue at the fairgrounds will host laser light shows, electronic music, comedians, the Rocky Horror Picture Show and even the "Dog Whisperer," Cesar Millan.

What other events are going on at the Del Mar Fairgrounds?

The fair will feature a unique offering of daily events, from the swifty swine races to acrobatic performances and more. Find a full list of each day's events here.

A series of special themed days will occur throughout the nearly month-long event, including:

Asian and Pacific Islander Festival, June 14

Native American Heritage Day, June 21

Out at the Fair, June 21

Gospel Day, June 28

K-Pop Festival, July 5

Bluegrass Day, July 5

There are many other opportunities for fun. Check out the San Diego County Fair website for more information.

CNS contributed to this report.