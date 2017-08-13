Car Strikes Bicyclist in Encinitas, Flees the Scene: PD

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the public's help in finding the car responsible for striking a bicyclist in Encinitas, leaving her with serious injuries.

Th 30-year-old woman was riding her bike southbound in the designated lane on North Coast Highway 101 near Basil Street around 10 p.m. Friday night.

A Mercedes C series struck the woman and fled the scene, leaving her with severe head trauma, deputies said.

The car is described as a 1993 to 2000 Mercedes C series, either silver or white. The car has damage to the front grill.

If anyone witnessed or has further information about this collision please contact the North Coastal Sheriff's Station Traffic Division. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

