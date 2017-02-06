San Diego, Tijuana Mayors to Meet

Gas prices, protests and a proposed border wall are likely topics as the mayors of San Diego and Tijuana meet Monday.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum will meet with business leaders from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Over the weekend, traffic was blocked at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. The disruption in travel has happened each week for five weeks since Mexico's gas prices jumped 15 to 20 percent.

The government is moving forward with deregulating the oil industry, including removing some oil subsidies.

On the U.S. side of the border crossing, the California Highway Patrol declared Sig Alerts on Interstates 5 and 805.