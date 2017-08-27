NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports the latest on the 10th annual Bike the Bay event. (Published 2 hours ago)

Thousands of cyclists took part in the annual opportunity to bike across the Coronado Bridge on Sunday morning.

The Bike the Bay event was hosted by the San Diego County Bike Coalition to bring awareness of safe biking country-wide, according to a statement from the coalition.

“It’s really a great opportunity to serve the community and advocate for cycling,” said Fred Perez of the Six One Nine Barkada Bike Club.

The event began at the Embarcadero Marine Park and continued 25 miles along the Bayshore Bikeway.

Sights included the cities of Coronado, San Diego, National City, Imperial Beach and Chula Vista, according to the statement.

Riders returning to the Embarcadero also had the opportunity to participate in an after-ride festival with food trucks and a beer garden from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual event began 10 years ago as a way to showcase San Diego County’s views and iconic landmarks from outside a car, according to Bike Coalition’s Executive Director Andy Hanshaw.

“Now this rides has earned a spot as a regional summer bucket list item, all for a cause that goes back to the community,” said Hanshaw.

Proceeds for the event go to the SD County Bike Coalition, which advocates and protects the rights of people on bikes nationwide, according to a statement.