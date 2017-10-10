A man in San Marcos received a call from his son that would be every father’s worst nightmare. He told him he was hit in the Las Vegas mass shooting. NBC 7’s Rory Devine spoke with the victim’s father, whose son is currently hospitalized in the ICU. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017)

A 21-year-old San Marcos man shot in Las Vegas and his girlfriend got a special hospital visit Monday from country star Jason Aldean.

Zack Mesker and his girlfriend, Lauren Kyander, were at the hospital Monday afternoon when the singer, on stage during the mass shooting, visited their hotel room with his wife.

Mesker was shot in the back as he tried to escape when a gunman opened fire into a crowd of more than 22,000 concertgoers at a country music festival Sunday night near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

The bullet went through his lower back and abdomen and out his leg. He has since been released from the ICU and has started walking again, slowly.

At least 58 people were killed, including the shooter, and more than were 500 wounded.

Mesker's family told NBC 7 that Zack was with his girlfriend when the shooting began -- he told her to run.

"I got a call from his girlfriend that what had happened at the concert and that Zack had been hit," Lorraine Mesker, Zack's mother had told NBC 7 Monday night. "He was in triage and they were asking her to run, to leave the scene," she said.

Zack is expected to be okay.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Zack's medical expenses.