A 22-year-old San Marcos man is in the Intensive Care Unit at a Las Vegas hospital after he was injured in a mass shooting during a country music festival.

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 wounded when a hail of bullets flew into a crowd of 22,000 Sunday night near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Lorraine Mesker's son Zack was shot in the back when trying to get out of the festival. The bullet went through his lower back and abdomen and out his leg.

"I got a call from his girlfriend that what had happened at the concert and that Zack had been hit. He was in triage and they were asking her to run, to leave the scene," she said.

Zack underwent surgery early Monday morning and is expected to be okay.

Mesker told NBC 7, she was able to Facetime with Zack Monday afternoon and he told her he loved her.

She said he was attending the three-day country music festival in Las Vegas with his girlfriend and a few other friends from Murrieta.

Another man in the group was also hit by a bullet but is expected to survive.

Zack's father flew out of Carlsbad early Monday morning to be by his son's side, Mesker said.

She told NBC 7, she is still somewhat in disbelief but has a message for others.



"Be kind to one another, be sensitive. Give blood. There’s a lot of people hurt," she said.

Several of Zack's friends also drove to Las Vegas overnight.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses.