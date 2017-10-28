SDFD Rescues 3 from Rancho Bernardo Apartment Fire

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department rescued three people from the second floor of an apartment complex when a fire broke out Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:17 a.m., SDFD received an emergency call in Rancho Bernardo notifying them about the fire, according to the SDFD. One man and two children were critically injured and taken to the hospital.

Emergency crews arrived at the apartment off Berardo Center Drive and Regalo Lane within four minutes. The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes, according to SDFD.

The exact condition of the patients is unknown, although SDFD said they suffered from some burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

