Report of Firearm Locks Down Fallbrook, Ivy High Schools

A report of a firearm has prompted the lockdown of Fallbrook and Ivy High Schools, according to a tweet from the San Diego County of Education.

The report came in around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, San Diego County Sheriff's officials (SDSO) said. Lt. Andrea Arreola said authorities are actively investigating.

Students and staff are safe, officials say.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

