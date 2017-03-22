Report of Firearm Locks Down Fallbrook, Ivy High Schools | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Report of Firearm Locks Down Fallbrook, Ivy High Schools

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images/File

    A report of a firearm has prompted the lockdown of Fallbrook and Ivy High Schools, according to a tweet from the San Diego County of Education. 

    The report came in around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, San Diego County Sheriff's officials (SDSO) said. Lt. Andrea Arreola said authorities are actively investigating.

    Students and staff are safe, officials say. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices