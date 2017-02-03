Student’s Social Media Post Sparks Investigation at Fallbrook Union High School | NBC 7 San Diego
Student’s Social Media Post Sparks Investigation at Fallbrook Union High School

Deputies were called to the campus in San Diego's North County at around 10:30 a.m. Friday

By Monica Garske

    Fallbrook Union High School is located at 2400 S. Stage Coach Ln. It is part of the Fallbrook Union High School District. It was founded in 1893, and is the second oldest high school in San Diego County.

    Authorities were called to Fallbrook Union High School in San Diego’s North County Friday morning to investigate a report of a student accused of posting a photo of a gun online.

    The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said the principal of the high school called deputies to report the student’s alarming social media post.

    Deputies arrived at the campus around 10:30 a.m.; the SDSO said officials were questioning one person inside the principal’s office.

    There was no lockdown order issued at the high school; no one was hurt.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news story. 

    Published 5 minutes ago

