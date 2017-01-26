San Diego County Sheriff's Department PIO Ryan Keim confirmed the body of a child was found on Jan. 26, 2017, in a rain-swollen creek in Rainbow, California, where a 5-year-old boy vanished five days prior. (Published 2 minutes ago)

After an extensive search for a 5-year-old boy in a rain-swollen creek in Southern California, officials recovered the body of a child from the water Thursday.

Authorities confirmed a child's body was discovered in a "strainer" in a creek in Rainbow, California, where a good amount of debris had piled up. The area where the body was found is near Moon Valley Nurseries on the west side of Interstate 15.

On Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) launched a search at the creek for 5-year-old Phillip Campbell, a boy last seen near the water amid a series of strong winter storms that swept San Diego County and the surrounding region.

After the five-day search, the boy's uncle, Anthony Campbell, confirmed via a post on social media that little Phillip's body had been found. As of 1:15 p.m., SDSO officials had yet to confirm the identity of the person pulled from the water. The SDSO planned to hold a news briefing at 2 p.m. to share the latest updates on the case; NBC 7 will carry that news conference live in this article.

Anthony posted this message on social media:

"The search and rescue team have found my nephew Phillip...please join me tonight at Calvary chapel in fallbrook from 6 to 7 for a Candlelight Vigil...thank you for your loving thoughts and prayers may his innocent soul find eternal rest...Tony. Dear God, As we mourn the loss of innocent Phillip We know that our heartache is not Hidden from your loving Spirit As we face the loss of this precious child We ask that You comfort us with the knowledge that Phillip now lives in your loving embrace. Amen"

According to the boy's family, Phillip was traveling by car on Sunday with family friend Roland Phillips, 73. Their car was carried away by rising water in what is normally a small creek running across San Diego's North County to the Pacific Ocean.

Roland was heading to Riverside County to check out a car for sale and took the boy along, family members said.

Helicopter Scans Rainbow Creek from Above to Find Lost Boy NBC 7's Bridget Naso is in Rainbow where crews have been searching for 5-year-old Phillip Campbell since Sunday night. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

Investigators don't yet have all the facts, but it appears to the boy's family that the creek spilled over onto Fifth Street, east of Interstate 15, and swept Roland's oyota Camry into Rainbow Creek.

Roland's lifeless body was pulled from the creek Monday, but the little boy was nowhere to be found.

One Rainbow resident told NBC 7 that she saw the boy clinging to a tree limb before disappearing downstream.

Tough Water Conditions Slow Search for Boy in Creek Due to tough conditions in the water, crews were only able to search by air Tuesday morning for a 5-year-old boy lost – and feared dead – in a rain-swollen creek in Rainbow, California, just north of San Diego. NBC 7’s Elena Gomez reports. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

Since then, authorities had been searching for the boy in the area. Winter storm conditions made the first couple of days of the search difficult.

On Tuesday, SDSO officials searched by helicopter from the point the vehicle is believed to have entered the creek to the ocean, flying low enough for searchers to try and spot any sign of the child.

Deputies said their mission was a recovery effort, not a rescue, as they child was presumed dead.

Family Believes Child Missing in Creek Is Their Boy NBC 7's Dave Summers speaks with a San Diego family who believes 5-year-old Phillip Campbell was swept away by rushing water Sunday afternoon. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

They resumed their search Thursday.

The body was discovered about a mile away from where Roland's truck and his body had been found earlier in the week.

Earlier on in the search for the boy, his grandmother, Lynda Campbell, told NBC 7 the family knew Phillip was gone.

“We know Phillip now is just a shell. He's with Jesus but we would like to bring him home and give him a burial,” she said.

Phillip was a student at Mike Choate Preschool and was described by loved ones as curious, silly and full of laughter.

He was best friends with Roland, whom he called "Pappy." Phillips lived with the boy's legal guardian and his grandmother.

"He followed him everywhere, everywhere," Philip's grandmother said of the boy's friendship with Roland.