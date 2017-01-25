Armed with drones and dogs, San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputies combed the North County creek where a child was swept away during Sunday's storm.

Swift water rescue crews worked alongside deputies and prison inmates as they cut back brush and searched the banks of a creek inch by inch.

They’re looking for Phillip Campbell, 5, who was last seen clinging to a tree and surrounded by the raging waters of a rain-swollen creek.

The Fallbrook boy was traveling Sunday with 73-year-old Roland Phillips, when their car was carried away by rising water in Rainbow Creek.

Phillips' body was recovered Monday.

The search has been centered near Fifth Street along the banks of a creek that flows from east of Interstate 15 to merge with the Santa Margarita River on the way to the Pacific Ocean.

Searchers were determined to thoroughly search the creek banks and appeared to be going over the area inch by inch. The conditions are too treacherous for volunteers, deputies said.

Deputies have said this is now considered a recovery mission, not a rescue.

Campbell's family is planning a service at the Calgary Church in Fallbrook at 7 p.m. Thursday. They've invited members of the community to join them for support.