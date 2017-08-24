Woman Killed on Pala Indian Reservation Shot 10 Times

A woman killed on the Pala Indian Reservation in January was shot 10 times including once between the eyebrows, according to an autopsy report released Thursday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Among the wounds suffered by Carolyn Cagey were seven gunshots to the face.

Milton Trujillo has been charged with murder in the January 16 shooting on W. Pala Mission Road.

Cagey, 43, was driving an SUV when she saw someone she recognized in another vehicle. She pulled over into a vacant lot so that her driver side door was next to the driver side door of the other car.

That's when shots were fired, according to the autopsy report.

Cagey was shot once in her forehead, five times on the left side of her face, twice in the neck and once in the chest, the report states.

The killer immediately drove away, according to investigators.

A passenger in the SUV helped pull Cagey to the ground outside the SUV and waited for emergency personnel to arrive.

Cagey died as a result of the multiple gunshot wounds. Toxicology results show she also tested positive for methamphetamine and PCP as well as a substance that is usually associated with huffing or use of aerosols.

Hours after the shooting, Trujillo was arrested in Temecula.

Trujillo pleaded not guilty to the crime at his arraignment. At the time, his defense attorney, Peter Liss, told NBC 7 it was too early to give his client's side of the story.

If convicted, Trujillo faces 25 years to life in prison.