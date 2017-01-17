Deputies search for a suspect after a woman’s body was found on the Pala Indian Reservation. Similar homicides took place in this area in the past year. NBC 7’s Elena Gomez reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 16, 2017)

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a mother on the Pala Indian Reservation, San Diego County Sheriff's deputies said.

Carolyn Cagey, 43, was found dead on the 2900 block of W. Pala Mission Road on the reservation early Monday after deputies responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon, deputies said.

The Native American woman suffered signs of trauma to her upper body; deputies later said she had been shot multiple times. Her dead was ruled a homicide.

The victim had another son who died four years ago, and the family had also buried a relative recently.

Mother's Death on Pala Indian Reservation Investigated: SDSO

On Tuesday morning, Sheriff's homicide investigators and the San Diego County regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Multon Trujillo in connection with Cagey's death. He was arrested on the 44200 block of Margarita Road in the City of Temecula.

He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and charged with a single count of murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

No other information was immediately available.