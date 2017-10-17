Map Shows Location of Hepatitis A Cases in San Diego County

San Diego County officials have released a map showing the confirmed Hepatitis A cases by zip code.

The information allows residents to see the impact of the Hepatitis A outbreak in their community.

Countywide there have been 490 confirmed cases of Hep A since Nov. 2016, Eighteen of those cases have been deadly.

Downtown San Diego (92101) has the highest number of confirmed cases at 81. An additional 81 cases are listed as "Unknown Zip Code."

El Cajon's 92020 area has the second-highest number of Hepatitis A confirmed cases with 29.

The zip code 92113 (Logan Heights to Lincoln Park) has 28 confirmed cases.

And the area of Mission Valley north of Interstate 8 to Grantville (92108) has 17 confirmed cases, according to the county map.

NBC 7 has been requesting specific information regarding the location of confirmed Hepatitis A cases since San Diego County officials declared a health emergency at the beginning of September.

Initially, county spokesperson Mike Workman declined to release the information because it contained "too much protected info."

On Friday, Councilmember Chris Ward, whose Council District 3 includes downtown, Little Italy and Balboa Park, stood with local officials outside the County Administration Building and demanded the data from the county including real-time data about the number of hepatitis A cases and zip codes of where the cases are reported.

See a larger view of the map here.

Check back for updates on this developing story.