Local religious and human rights’ groups came together and planned a rally against hate and extremism Tuesday night after the violence in Charlottesville and President Donald Trump's remarks regarding the protests and riots.

Their message was clear--to become united and share hope, instead of hate.

A standing ovation was given to Holocaust survivors in the crowd Tuesday night at the gathering for those against white supremacists at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla.

"Sometimes, it’s the extremes that get the microphones. There's really a silent majority in this country that believes in the core values of tolerance, democracy, and equal access for all," said Charlene Seidle, Executive Vice President of the Leichtag Foundation.

Ralph Crevoshay is not Jewish but still made a point to support fellow community members in the fight against Neo-Nazis and other hate groups.

"They have overlaid a foreign ideology into an agenda of hatred that's not American," he said.

But some told NBC 7 the protests, fights, and damage to property are going too far.

A Confederate statue was pulled down and destroyed while many were counter-protesting a white nationalist rally in Durham, North Carolina.

"I think there's a way to protest, there's a right way to do it and then a way that takes it just a little too far. I don't think violence is necessary, I don't think the destruction of any kind is necessary," said community member, Sarah Schwendinger.

Many in the Jewish community said Confederate symbols bring great pain to those directly impacted, and there needs to be an end.

"We need to bring people that feel that pain back into our community, unify our country and move forward," said Seidle.

Congressman Scott Peters (D-52nd Dist.) spoke at the event as well as Rabbis from the community.

They told NBC 7, they'll continue to hold events like these and they'll always be focused around a message of hope and non-violence.