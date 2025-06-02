San Diego County parks showing 100+ movies for free this summer

San Diegans, this summer is the perfect time to finally check off the movies on your must-watch list. More than 100 flicks are showing for free at dozens of parks across the county as part of this year's "Summer Movies in the Park," which kicks off on Saturday.

Pack your beach chairs, blankets and favorite picnic snacks, and head to your neighborhood park for a movie night under the stars.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The program runs until Nov. 1, and this year's lineup includes films like "Twister," "Moana 2," "Selena," "Despicable Me 4," "Wicked," and so many more. You can see the full list of movies here.

The movies are expected to start 15 minutes after sunset, although many locations provide entertainment, such as animal exhibits and food trucks, as early as 6 p.m.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

All the fun begins on Saturday with a free, family-friendly event at the Waterfront Park downtown. Starting at 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy music, games and bounce houses. This special event will culminate in a sunset viewing of the movie "Moana 2." Kids can even get their pictures taken with Maui and Moana.

Launched in 2007, Summer Movies in the Park is part of the county's "Take Back Our Parks" initiative. It gives community members a fun and safe reason to enjoy their local parks after dark.

From San Diego County's beaches to its deserts, viewings are taking place at parks in the following communities: