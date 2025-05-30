La Mesa mom files small claims after daughter's quinceañera moved to an empty shoe store

Elizabeth Espinoza said she's still very upset about how her daughter’s quinceañera was handled by Premier Events several months ago. A $6,000 judgment in small claims has eased her anger.

Espinoza said the quinceañera was supposed to take place at the company's event hall in La Mesa on October 26. The same place where her daughter and her court practiced their choreographed dances several times.

However, there was a mix-up with the dates that seemingly blindsided both Espinoza and the owner of Premier Events just 24 hours before the big day.

After much discussion, the quinceañera was moved to an empty discount shoe store next door to the original venue on the same date.

“I saw it and I cried. It was a disaster,” said Espinoza in Spanish, adding that they did their best to enjoy the celebration despite the many setbacks that came with the new venue and the amended contract.

She described how the frustration with how everything played out did not sit well with her. So she decided to take her frustration and look into filing a small claims lawsuit.

“I had to inform myself how it all worked; there was a lot of paperwork involved,” she recalled, remembering she felt intimidated by the process. She said she was also worried about how much it would take her away from the business she runs.

How small claims work

Andrew Deeley is a staff attorney at the San Diego County Superior Court. He described the small claims process as much easier than most people think, and with resources many don’t know exist.

“Small claims is designed for people to settle their grievances without hiring an attorney and without going through the long litigation process in a cheap, affordable, quick system,” he said.

Deeley acknowledges that filing a small claims lawsuit can be difficult for those who have never done it before. However, he noted that not many people know there are advisors available free of charge to help get through the entire process.

“We can walk you every step of the way, from pre-litigation to post-judgment,” the small claims legal advisor said, making it clear they cannot give legal advice.

This includes what is often the more difficult part of filing a lawsuit - serving the defendant.

Here you have three options:

Personal Service - Someone other than yourself personally hands the defendant the lawsuit.

- Someone other than yourself personally hands the defendant the lawsuit. Substituted Service - Allows the server to knock on the defendant’s door, and if they’re not home, give the lawsuit to any adult who can take it on their behalf.

- Allows the server to knock on the defendant’s door, and if they’re not home, give the lawsuit to any adult who can take it on their behalf. Service by Certified Mail - Recommended when suing a business.

Speaking of which, you have to get the name of the business exactly right for your lawsuit to move forward. The advisors can also help you track down that information.

Espinoza had her day in court and received a $6,000 judgment. The owner of the event hall told NBC 7 Responds she plans to appeal the judge's decision.

If the judgment is upheld, the company will have to pay. If they don’t, the advisors can also guide Espinoza through the enforcement process. These include:

Bank Levies

Wage Garnishments

Property Liens

However, Deeley won’t sugarcoat how sometimes things won’t turn out as the plaintiff hoped, even if you win.

“Some cases just don't get paid, and that's just the reality of the situation,” he said. “If the defendant doesn't have money, you're not going to get anything. These judgments are good for ten years. They're accruing interest. You can renew them.”

Small claims advisors will not only assist those suing but also those on the other end of the lawsuit.

“Everyone has due process rights; the defendant has the right to know that they’re being sued, how much, when, and where they need to show up,” Deeley explained.

He said those concerned about missing work should know that, since the pandemic, small claims made it easier to show up to court, without actually showing up.

“As long as you have an internet connection, you can do a webcam. This has been a very popular way to make an appearance for the hearing,” Deeley said.

The maximum amount you can sue for in small claims court is $12,500. Advisors are available to help in just about every language spoken in San Diego County.

They recommend you reach out to them first before doing anything if you’re not sure how to file a lawsuit or defend yourself against one.

Espinoza is glad she did, although she said she’ll never get over how her daughter's quinceañera was handled.