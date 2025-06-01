Community speaks after ICE raids at South Park Italian restaurant

A popular Italian restaurant in South Park is receiving an overwhelming outpouring of support from the community after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained a handful of their employees Friday night in a surprise raid.

Backlash was the response from some San Diegans over an ICE worksite enforcement operation at Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta on Beech Street.

“Shame, shame, shame,” some people yelled at the agents.

A man who asked to be identified as John Brown was in the middle of it all.

“The entire community was disgusted, furious, enraged. They don’t want people in military tactical gear playing soldier and playing like they’re in Afghanistan coming in here and just screwing with people on a nice Friday afternoon, where people just want to go out and have lunch at these restaurants and you know just have a good time,” he said.

NBC 7 was there as protestors surrounded ICE patrol vehicles and confronted the armed agents, just after four o’clock Friday.

Buona Forchetta never opened for the dinner as a result of the surprise raid.

The manager said at least two workers were detained.

Today the wife of one of the detained employees told NBC 7 her husband called her to let her know what was going on.

She asked to conceal her identity for safety reasons.

“I was shocked, the first thing that came to mind was our son because my husband is the bread winner in our family,” she said.

Today Buona Forchetta shared a statement on their Instagram page about what they are calling a traumatic event that’s devastating and heartbreaking.

It states they are working closely with their attorneys to locate and support their detained employees and their families.

Adding,“Buona Forchetta has always been at its core, a family. We have built our spaces on trust, dignity, and care for one another. We stand together, now and always. We are still processing the deep pain and confusion caused by this situation.

“It’s a little somber to be honest,” Brandon Rigg, who lives about two miles away and frequents the restaurant said.

Some people in the community stopped by to dine and show their support.

“The pizza was super good,” Rigg’s son said.

“The generosity of the staff here knows no bounds…really,” Rigg said.

“I’m sure they’re hurting right now. I’ve talked to the staff they’re trying to not talk about it, but if I was working there I’d be really startled up and I could only imagine what they’re going through,” Daniel Stephenson said.

The support was not only shown in actions, but in gestures, such as flowers at the entrance and signs and notes that read “We love you” and “I’m sorry.”

“Part of the experience at Buona Forchetta is the personalities, it’s the lively characters that work here. When you come here, even if you haven’t been here for a while you feel like you’re part of the familia, part of family,” Stephenson said.

They said this situation has brought the community together to stand up against fear.

Mayor Todd Gloria shared the following statement with NBC 7: