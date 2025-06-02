US-Mexico Border

Traffic on San Ysidro Port of Entry diverted due to Mexican teacher protest

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

All traffic on southbound Interstate 5 just north of the San Ysidro Port of Entry is being diverted due to a protest happening on the Mexican side of the border.

The National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE), or the teachers' union, announced a couple of days ago that they'll be blocking the port of entry from the U.S. to Mexico. Specifically, they are demanding an increase in wages and the repeal of the ISSSTE law of 2007, which affects their pension system.

The teachers completely blocked traffic coming into Mexico for about an hour before heading back to their base camp.

