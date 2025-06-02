24 citations issued in single-day DUI checkpoint: Chula Vista PD

Police in Chula Vista released the results from a DUI checkpoint over the weekend.

The Chula Vista Police Department held a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Saturday evening from 6 p.m. until midnight in the 00 block of North Fourth Avenue in the City of Chula Vista.

The police department reports 2,087 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint. Out of those, 619 were screened, and five drivers were asked to conduct sobriety tests at the checkpoint.

There were 18 unlicensed/suspended license citations issued, and 2 vehicles were impounded. A total of 24 citations were issued, the police department reports.

Authorities choose DUI checkpoints based on the number of reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes in an area.

Chula Vista Police say funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.