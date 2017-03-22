The Jamul Indian Village Tribal Council council delivered a $1 million ladder truck and $500,000 pumper truck to the fire authority.

The Jamul Indian Village Tribal Council has handed over the keys for two brand new fire trucks to the San Diego Fire Authority.

The new equipment is part of a multi-million dollar Fire and Life Services Agreement between the Jamul Indian Tribe and the County of San Diego.

"This presentation of the new fire trucks is part of our longstanding commitment to the Jamul community,” said Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman Erica Pinto, head of the Tribe’s government. “Our ancestors have lived on these lands for thousands of years and we're proud we've found a way to work together to promote the health, safety and prosperity of our Tribe and our neighbors.

The Fire and Life Services Agreement is part of the Tribe’s compact with the state of California, which began in 2016. The agreement also allows them to own a casino.

"These fire trucks will enhance the equipment our dedicated fire fighters use to defend our lives and property in San Diego County," Pinto said. "It is a good day for San Diego County fire protection."

Each year, the Jamul Indian Village contributes $2.5 million to the County of San Diego for fire services, said a Jamul Indian Village representative. The agreement will last for 25 years.

The presentation of the truck keys took place at the Tribe’s Hollywood Casino Jamul-San Diego.

“The Hollywood Casino is the largest open area in the village, but the location was also very apropos, considering the agreement allows us to have a casino in the first place,” said the Jamul Indian Village representative.

The Hollywood Casino Jamul-San Diego opened last year as part of the Tribe’s $400 million economic development project, according to a statement.