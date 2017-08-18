Honor Flight San Diego Seeks WWII Veterans

The non-profit Honor Flight San Diego (HFSD) is seeking veterans interested in participating in the next Tour of Honor trip from San Diego to Washington D.C. on Sept. 29.

Trip priority is given to World War II survivors, veterans who are terminally ill and those who are most senior, according to HFSD.

The Tour of Honor is a three-day trip to visit iconic veteran memorials around the nation’s capital, provided at no cost to the veteran, as a way to thank the men and woman who fought in WWII for their service before time runs out, according to HFSD.

An estimated 620,000 WWII veterans remain as of 2016, and the Department of Veteran Affairs estimates that within 20 years there will be no more left.

The National WWII memorial, Vietnam memorial, Korea and Iwo Jima memorials, Arlington National Cemetery, U.S. Navy Yard and U.S. Naval Academy are among the locations scheduled for the upcoming trip, according to HFSD.

Female veterans will also have the opportunity to visit the Women in Military Service for America National Memorial.

Trip costs are approximately $2,500 per veteran and funded by donations to HFSD. Those interested in donating can visit the HFSD website.

For more information about the trip or to sign up for the upcoming flight, veterans can check the HFSD homepage or fill out the veteran application.