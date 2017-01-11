A San Marcos man accused of committing lewd acts on three young girls was arrested after allegedly groping an 11-year-old girl at a laundromat. The most recent victim helped deputies arrest a suspect by taking a picture of his license plate. NBC 7’s Bridget Naso reports (Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017)

A girl sexually assaulted by a man at a North County laundry helped officers arrest the man by taking a picture of his license plate, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

The man taken into custody now stands accused of similar incidents reported at the same business over the summer, officials said.

Salvador Guillen Alcaraz, 41, was booked Thursday on felony charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14 years of age, according to court documents.

Alcaraz is accused of grabbing the buttocks of an 11-year-old girl at the coin laundry on Rancho Santa Fe Road and Descanso Avenue in San Marcos.

As he left the laundry, the girl took a photo of his license plate, deputies said.

"She did it great in this instance. She kept her distance she was able to take a picture from quite a ways away and it helped us find the person who did this," said SDSO Sgt. Daniel Deese.

Alcaraz was later arrested at his home on Curry Comb Drive in San Marcos.

Officials said he was then identified as the suspect in two similar incidents reported at the same business in June and August.

On June 21, 2016, an eight-year-old girl was inappropriately touched by Alcaraz, SDSO said. A six-year-old girl was also a victim.

"There are a lot of kids in this neighborhood so I'm just glad they got him off the street," said John Brookes, a San Marcos resident.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Department Child Abuse Unit at (858) 974-2310.