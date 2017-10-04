With autumn in full swing, it’s time to start thinking about picking that perfect pumpkin. Mostly open through Halloween, there are plenty of patches across San Diego County where families can feel festive in their all-important search for a gorgeous gourd to call their own.

Bates Nut Farm

15954 Woods Valley Rd., Valley Center; (760) 749-3333

For more than 50 years, locals have considered a visit to this North County farm a fall tradition, including its famed Pumpkin Patch. Grab a wheelbarrow and take your pick: from Big Macs, Ghost, Cinderella, and Jack O’ Lantern pumpkins to minis, squash and other gourds. On the weekends, the patch features live entertainment from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., plus BBQ, food trucks and other fun, family-friendly activities, including pony and tractor rides – definitely enough to do to make a full day of it. Parking is $5 (cash only) on the weekends in October. The Bates pumpkin patch is open through Oct. 31.

The Farm Stand West

2115 Miller Ave. & 1980 Summit Dr., Escondido; (760) 738-9014

The Farm Stand West and Fran’s Original Farm Stand in Escondido both boast a Pick-It-Yourself Pumpkin Patch this month, with lots of gorgeous gourds from which to choose. Both patches are open daily.

Pumpkin Stations by Pinery Farms

Various locations; (858) 566-7466

This particular Pumpkin Station is up and running at six different San Diego County locations through Oct. 31: Del Mar; Rancho Bernardo; Mission Valley; El Cajon; National City; Bonita. Besides pumpkin picking, each site offers rides, giant slides, inflatable play centers, petting zoos, game zones for kids, a corn maze and train rides. Bonus: print out this coupon ahead of time for one free ride on the train.

Peltzer Farms

39925 Calle Contento, Temecula; (951) 695-1115

This authentic, family-owned pumpkin farm in Temecula, just north of San Diego County, is open daily all month, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and boasts all kinds of fun attractions, including a railroad ride on a 12-passenger train through the pumpkin patch and pig races.

Oma’s Pumpkin Patch

14950 El Monte Rd., Lakeside; (619) 390-2929

For a $10 admission fee, child visitors to this East County pumpkin patch receive a Jack Patch Pumpkin and access to all attractions and games, including a playground, petting corral, hay bale maze and covered hayrides around the farm. Adult admission (age 14 and up) is $5 and doesn’t include the pumpkin. This season, Oma's is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. It's closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Mountain Valley Ranch

842 Highway 78, Ramona; (760) 788-8703

Meander through fields of colorful pumpkins and pick out your perfect match. Mountain Valley Ranch, celebrating its 20th anniversary, also offers hayrides, a petting zoo, and pony rides, plus a huge corn maze with the opportunity to purchase Indian corn and popping corn grown fresh on the farm. This place is open daily this season from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Julian Mining Company

4444 State Hwy 78, Wynola/Julian; (951) 313-0166

Get your gourds at this Julian patch. While you’re there, you might enjoy picking your own apples as well, or panning for gold – a popular activity in the town of Julian.

Summers Past Farms

15602 Olde Highway 80, El Cajon; (619) 390-1523

Take a stroll through this El Cajon pumpkin patch this month and pick your winner. Weekends are especially lively here, with a jump house, popcorn, corndogs and a coffee bar in the country setting. This patch is open Wednesday through Sunday until 5 pm.

Cannon Stand Carlsbad Pumpkin Patch

1050 Cannon Rd., Carlsbad; (760) 603-9608

The Cannon Stand in Carlsbad is known for its juicy strawberries but this month, it’s all about the pumpkins. A patch is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering gourds for days. This spot also features a corn maze, which is $5 to $7 a pop for kids and adults, and tractor and hayrides on the weekends.

Stehly Farms Organics

12630 Santa Catalina Rd., Valley Center; (760) 742-1186

For one day only -- Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., this farm in Valley Center will host a family-friendly pumpkin picking day, complete with tractor rides, a petting zoo and a corn maze. Admission is $7 per person, while kids ages 4 and under are free. Everyone gets a pumpkin with paid admission.