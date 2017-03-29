Driver Survives Crash Off Pacific Highway San Diego

A driver crawled out of a pickup truck that veered off Pacific Highway and landed on the street below.

The collision happened just before 3 a.m. on Witherby Street which runs below Pacific Highway, west of Interstate 5 and north of the San Diego International Airport.

The truck landed on its side approximately 20 feet below the overpass.

James Ward ran up to the truck and asked the driver if he needed medical attention.

“Wow! Incredible,” Ward said. “Every airbag went off and he climbed out the back window unscratched.”

The driver was not injured.

A nearby resident told NBC 7 this is not the first time someone has crashed off this particular overpass. He said it's possible the driver misjudged the turn while exiting the highway.

No other information was available.

