City of San Diego Faces Criticism Over Parking Code Enforcement

An advocacy group hopes to convince the City of San Diego to change an oversized vehicle parking ordinance that they claim targets the homeless and the disabled.

It’s against the law to park an RV or any oversized vehicle on a public street from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. or within 50 feet of public intersections and alleys, according to the San Diego Municipal Code.

In Ocean Beach, recreational vehicles are often parked on the streets overnight.

One resident told NBC 7 some of those living in the RV’s are respectful of the neighborhood however others leave trash behind.

Those who violate the city ordinance face fines.

The advocacy group Disability Rights California says the ordinance targets those people who don’t have a home and those who may be living with disabilities.

They argue issuing tickets to people who can’t pay the fine isn’t the solution to the problem.

The group is threatening legal action if city leaders do not make modifications to the ordinance.

Just a few months ago, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the City of San Diego for not allowing the homeless population to set up tents on sidewalks.