San Diegans react to ‘politically motivated assassination' in Minnesota

Politics prevailed, Saturday morning, at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego. Protected by the first amendment of the U.S. Constitution, most perspectives were on signs with personal attacks against President Trump and his administration.

Demonstrators attending the 'No Kings' march did not expect the day to begin with news of 'politically motivated' shootings in Minneapolis.

In photos: ‘No Kings' protest around San Diego County

One woman who didn't want her name used said," “I’m horrified by many things, and it doesn’t get easier. It's upsetting, and I don’t have words.”

Another man who did not give his name said, "you won’t see any people here that would dispute that that is heinous, number one. We hope that it doesn’t happen here. But it’s very likely it could for some obscure reason."

San Diego U.S. Representative Sara Jacobs had something to say about the gunman in Minnesota allegedly impersonating law enforcement before shooting the politicians and their spouses.

"The fact that ICE agents will show up with their faces masked and refuse to show identification just leads to an environment where this is more likely to happen. Where people are going to impersonate our law enforcement and do horrible things," Jacobs told NBC 7.

South Bay U.S. Representative Juan Vargas also attended the downtown demonstrated. He said he will not be deterred by the political violence.

“I believe in the rule of law. I believe in justice. I also believe very much in the Constitution that gives us rights. We have to stand up for those rights. If people don’t like that, too bad. I’m going to continue to do what I do," said Vargas.

Just before stepping into the march along Pacific Coast Highway, another unidentified demonstrator said about the Minnesota shootings, “It’s scary. We're heading for a very scary direction. This is not how we should be as people.”

