3.5-Magnitude Baja California Earthquake Felt in San Diego | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

3.5-Magnitude Baja California Earthquake Felt in San Diego

The quake rattled an area about 3.1 miles southeast of Tijuana late Friday night, about five miles from San Ysidro

By Monica Garske

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    United States Geological Survey
    A USGS map showing Friday night's quake near Tijuana, Mexico, and south San Diego County.

    Residents in San Diego’s South Bay reported feeling an earthquake that rattled Baja California Friday night, striking near Tijuana, Mexico.

    According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake – a 3.5-magnitude rattler, 10.5 kilometers in depth – hit south of the border at 11:40 p.m. Friday. It was centered 3.1 miles southeast of Tijuana. Residents in Chula Vista and Eastlake told NBC 7 it was strongly felt in their communities.

    The USGS said the epicenter of the earthquake was about five miles from San Ysidro and less than 10 miles from Chula Vista.

    No damage or injuries were reported.

    Residents in other parts of the county reported feeling the earthquake, too, including in Spring Valley and El Cajon.

    Did you feel the earthquake in your neck of the woods? Share in the comments section below.

    Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices