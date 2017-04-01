Residents in San Diego’s South Bay reported feeling an earthquake that rattled Baja California Friday night, striking near Tijuana, Mexico.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake – a 3.5-magnitude rattler, 10.5 kilometers in depth – hit south of the border at 11:40 p.m. Friday. It was centered 3.1 miles southeast of Tijuana. Residents in Chula Vista and Eastlake told NBC 7 it was strongly felt in their communities.

The USGS said the epicenter of the earthquake was about five miles from San Ysidro and less than 10 miles from Chula Vista.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Residents in other parts of the county reported feeling the earthquake, too, including in Spring Valley and El Cajon.

