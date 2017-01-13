The FBI released images of a suspect wanted in connection to a series of bank robberies across San Diego.

The suspect was dubbed "The Bag Trick Bandit" for hiding his hand inside a bag during two of the robberies, as if he was concealing a weapon.

According to authorities, the most recent robbery occurred on Jan. 8 at the US Bank on Midway Drive. During this robbery, the suspect actually held up a semi-automatic handgun.

There were two consecutive robberies reported on Dec. 21, 2016 at the US Bank on Clairemont Drive in Clairemont and the Bank of America on Ulric Street in Linda Vista.

Another robbery was reported at the Wells Fargo Bank on Clairemont Drive on Jan. 5.

The suspect is described to be around 30-years-old, 6-feet tall with a thin build.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the San Diego Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (858)320-1800 or San Diego Police.