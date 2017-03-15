7 More Flu Death Reported in San Diego County

The total number of flu deaths in San Diego County for this season is now up to 68, the County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) confirmed.

Seven more flu-related deaths were reported last week, bringing the total to the same overall number reported during the flu season last week.

Prior to last week, health officials had reported four more flu-related deaths.

According to HHSA, the total number of flu-related deaths is now the same as the overall number from last season.

People aged 31 to 98 years old have died from the flu and all but three had underlying medical conditions. Most were over the age of 65.

But the HHSA said the number of lab-confirmed influenza cases had gone down.

“Influenza activity is decreasing, but more deaths are likely to be reported. People should continue to get vaccinated as the flu can last through April and later," said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.

The vaccination is especially recommended for those at high-risk of experiencing complications with the flu, including people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women and people age 65 and older.

It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop.

The HHSA’s latest “Influenza Watch” report, for the week ending on March 11 showed three percent of all emergency department visits in San Diego were patients experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Flu season in the U.S. occurs between December and May.

For a list of county public health centers where you can get a flu shot, click here or call 211.