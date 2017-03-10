Reported Flu Deaths in San Diego County at 61

Four more flu-related deaths were reported in San Diego County last week, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency (HSSA).

The total number of deaths this season is 61, officials said.

“The number of lab-confirmed influenza cases reported last week was almost identical to the previous week,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.

Last week, health officials reported eight flu-related deaths.

According to the HSSA, people aged 31 to 98 years old have died from the flu. With the exception of three of them, all had underlying medical conditions and most were over the age of 65.

Still, health officials recommend a yearly flu shot which takes two weeks for immunity to develop.

The vaccination is especially recommended for those at high-risk of experiencing complications with the flu, including people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women and people age 65 and older.

The HHSA’s latest “Influenza Watch” report, from the week ending on March 4 says three percent of all emergency department visits in San Diego were patients experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Flu season in the U.S. occurs between December and May.

For a list of county public health centers where you can get a flu shot, click here or call 211.