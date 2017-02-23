Roll out that red carpet, movie buffs. The 89th annual Academy Awards air on TV Sunday and, if you can’t be in Tinseltown, you can at least watch the Oscars at some viewing spots around San Diego.

THE LOT

3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Liberty Station and La Jolla

Luxury movie theater, THE LOT, with locations in both La Jolla and Liberty Station, will air the big Hollywood awards show at both locations. The Oscars start at 4 p.m. on Feb. 26. THE LOT at Liberty Station will offer two screenings of the big show: one seating at 3:30 p.m. and the other at 3:35 p.m. THE LOT in La Jolla will offer three screenings, all at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and include a seat in one of THE LOT’s comfy, cushy recliners. You can also order food and beverages – including beer and wine for the 21+ crowd – served right at your seat inside the theater.

Luxury Movie Theater Debuts in San Diego

Pacifica Del Mar

4 p.m., Del Mar

Pacifica Del Mar’s Ocean Bar will host an Oscars viewing party, which begins with red carpet arrivals at 4 p.m. Patrons can watch their favorite actors win big while sipping on Happy Hour specials all night. The bar will also host a game in which you can vote for your Oscars predictions for a chance to win a gift card to the restaurant. Here’s a little insight on how to expertly cast your ballots. http://www.nbcsandiego.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/Oscar-Predictions-What-Will-win-what-should-win--414620433.html

89th Academy Awards: And the Nominees Are...

San Diego International Film Festival Presents the Oscars

4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., La Jolla

Somewhere in La Jolla, at a private estate, the San Diego International Film Festival will host a swanky Academy Awards viewing party that includes a red carpet, an Oscars prediction game with a chance to win a prize, and tasty dishes created by local top chefs, desserts, cocktails and a champagne toast. Wear a gown or tux and strut your stuff on the red carpet before the fun begins. Tickets to this shindig are $125 per person, with proceeds benefitting the San Diego International Film Festival.

Top Celeb Pics: Pre-Oscars Celebrations

Bella Vista Social Club and Caffé Present Oscar Night 2017

4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Bella Vista Social Club & Caffé

Bella Vista Social Club & Caffé on Torrey Pines Scenic Drive will present Oscar Night 2017 Sunday with a screening of the awards show that will also serve as an inaugural benefit for The Academy, a group of art enthusiasts whose mission is to support young artists on their journeys to stardom. The event will help raise scholarship funds for talented youth who need a little help to be able to attend local performing arts programs including: City Heights Music School; International Academy of Jazz; JCompany Youth Theater; Lamb’s Players Theater; Jazz Camp UCSD; La Jolla Playhouse Tech Theatre Class. The evening includes food, an open bar, live entertainment, a DJ, dancing, a silent auction and, of course, a red carpet. Tickets are $75 per person. Wear your cocktail attire!