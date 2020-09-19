Crystal Egger's Weekend Morning Forecast for Sept. 19, 2020

It will be another warm day, although not “as hot” as yesterday.

A slow cooling trend is underway through early next week. We can also expect the marine layer to return at the coast by Sunday and Monday, bringing morning clouds and fog.

The hazy skies continue due to nearby CA wildfires. Air quality remains good to moderate in most areas, with the exception of communities around the Valley Fire where current air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Next week will bring another brief warm-up Wednesday/Thursday and then minor cooling by the end of the week. The first day of Fall begins on Tuesday, September 22nd.

SATURDAY FORECAST:

Coast: Mostly sunny, upper 70s, lower 80s

Inland: Mostly sunny, low to mid 90s

Mountains: Mostly sunny, upper 80s, low 90s

Deserts: Sunny & hot, 103-107°