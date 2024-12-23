San Diego, are you dreaming of a wet Christmas?

Well, it's time to break the bad news: There's no chance of a white Christmas in America's Finest City, unless you count fog or plan on being above 7,000 feet, which is impossible in San Diego County.

A powerful storm to our north will send a cold front sweeping across much of the state this week, and that cold front is expected to bring gusty winds to San Diego, as well as cooler weather and a chance of light rain showers on Christmas Eve.

Inland valley areas will see partly cloudy conditions through the week, with a slight chance of showers Tuesday afternoon and highs ranging in the mid-60s to low 70s. Mountain areas could also expect to see some light showers by Tuesday, with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the low 60s.

Regarding rain totals, the county could get between 1/10th of an inch to a quarter of an inch. The system should move through quickly, leaving us with dry weather for Christmas.

Dry weather will prevail toward the end of the holiday week.

Meanwhile, a high-surf advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning due to large breaking waves ranging from 6-10 feet and some reaching up to 13 feet. There will also be a high risk of strong rip currents, making it dangerous for both surfers and swimmers. The surf is causing minor flooding in low-lying areas along the beach, boardwalks and parking lots.

Officials advised inexperienced swimmers and surfers to stay remain out of the water.

