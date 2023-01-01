New Year's Rain Not Over for San Diego

At least an inch of rain fell overnight in most parts of San Diego County. While some locals woke up to clearing skies and wet streets, others were greeted with large accumulations of water in their yards and neighborhoods.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the largest accumulations were in North County, with nearly THREE inches recorded at Palomar Observatory. As far south as Fashion Valley, however, nearly 1.25 inches dropped.

San Diego County is expected to have a chance for more rain throughout the day on Sunday, but it's most likely to fall before 10 a.m. Here are some rain totals from overnight:

PALOMAR OBSERVATORY: 2.97

VALLEY CENTER: 1.93

DEER SPRINGS: 1.75

ESCONDIDO: 1.71

ENCINITAS: 1.65

CARLSBAD: 1.45

JULIAN: 1.45

FASHION VALLEY: 1.27

A high-surf advisory will persist in San Diego County till 6 p.m. Monday, with some sets up to a very healthy 9 feet. A wind advisory will continue till 4 p.m. as well, with south winds turning west and gusts of up to 35 mph expected. The wind will blow harder in higher elevations, of course, occasionally as powerfully as 60 mph.

Sadly for those looking for fresh powder, the overnight lows were too high for any snow, even at higher elevations. That said, there is a winter-weather advisory for elevations above 5,500 feet, which leaves Julian out in the cold, but at 5,777 feet, Mount Laguna could see some accumulations, but, with little rain in the forecast for Sunday night and evening, and dusting would likely be minimal.

Locals have a chance of rain every day this week, and through next weekend possibly, though it's most likely Monday night into Tuesday.

Monday's Forecast