rainfall totals

How Wet Did It Get? Here's How Much Rain Fell at Your House in San Diego

Most areas of San Diego County saw nearly an inch of rain fall overnight, according to the National Weather Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

You know it rained: You saw it, you heard it, it got you wet. But how much, exactly, fell at your place in the 24 hours between 4:30 a.m. Saturday and 4:30 a.m. Sunday?

Well, here's a hint: It was likely around an inch, unless you live in the desert, and, the farther you were north in San Diego County, the more wet weather you experienced. Were you up on Palomar Mountain? Then maybe it dropped three inches of rain.

New Year's Rain Not Over for San Diego

Here are the official totals from the National Weather Service:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

San Digo Coastal Areas

  • ENCINITAS 1.66
  • CARLSBAD 1.49
  • FALLBROOK 1.44
  • EL CAMINO DEL NORTE 1.29
  • FASHION VALLEY 1.29
  • SAN MARCOS 1.25
  • MIRAMAR 1.20
  • KEARNY MESA 1.16
  • OCEANSIDE 1.15
  • SAN DIEGO INTL AIRPORT 1.03
  • BROWN FIELD 0.99
  • POINT LOMA 0.98
  • CORONADO 0.89
  • SAN ONOFRE 0.79

Sam Diego Valleys

  • SKYLINE RANCH 2.22
  • VALLEY CENTER 2.02
  • DEER SPRINGS 1.89
  • ESCONDIDO 1.85
  • MT. WOODSON 1.74
  • RINCON SPRINGS 1.61
  • RAMONA 1.61
  • RAINBOW 1.59
  • RAMONA 1.59
  • OTAY MOUNTAIN 1.59
  • POWAY 1.43
  • SD COUNTRY ESTATES 1.42
  • SANTEE 1.35
  • LA MESA 1.26
  • HARBISON CANYON 1.25
  • BONSALL 1.23
  • BARONA 1.21
  • ALPINE 1.21
  • FLINN SPRINGS 1.20
  • SAN MIGUEL 1.16
  • GRANITE HILLS 1.13
  • RANCHO BERNARDO 1.03

San Diego Mountains

  • PALOMAR OBSERVATORY 3.09
  • PALOMAR 2.97
  • LAKE CUYAMACA 2.01
  • JULIAN 2.00
  • SANTA YSABEL 1.66
  • DESCANSO 1.54
  • VOLCAN MOUNTAIN 1.48
  • MOUNT LAGUNA 1.40
  • PINE VALLEY 1.35
  • WARNER SPRINGS 1.25
  • MOUNT LAGUNA 1.25
  • DESCANSO 1.21
  • PINE VALLEY 1.12
  • CAMPO 0.97
  • TIERRA DEL SOL 0.91
  • RANCHITA 0.85

San Diego Deserts

  • BORREGO 0.57
  • BORREGO SPRINGS 0.30
  • AGUA CALIENTE 0.24
  • OCOTILLO WELLS 0.23

Locals have a chance of rain every day this week, and through next weekend possibly, though it's most likely Monday night into Tuesday.

Weather

Storm Coverage 3 hours ago

New Year's Rain Not Over for San Diego

San Diego County 5 hours ago

Ashley Matthews Morning Forecast for Jan. 1, 2023

Ashley Matthews Morning Forecast for Jan. 1, 2023

This article tagged under:

rainfall totals
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us