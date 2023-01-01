How Wet Did It Get? Here's How Much Rain Fell at Your House in San Diego

You know it rained: You saw it, you heard it, it got you wet. But how much, exactly, fell at your place in the 24 hours between 4:30 a.m. Saturday and 4:30 a.m. Sunday?

Well, here's a hint: It was likely around an inch, unless you live in the desert, and, the farther you were north in San Diego County, the more wet weather you experienced. Were you up on Palomar Mountain? Then maybe it dropped three inches of rain.

Here are the official totals from the National Weather Service:

San Digo Coastal Areas

ENCINITAS 1.66

CARLSBAD 1.49

FALLBROOK 1.44

EL CAMINO DEL NORTE 1.29

FASHION VALLEY 1.29

SAN MARCOS 1.25

MIRAMAR 1.20

KEARNY MESA 1.16

OCEANSIDE 1.15

SAN DIEGO INTL AIRPORT 1.03

BROWN FIELD 0.99

POINT LOMA 0.98

CORONADO 0.89

SAN ONOFRE 0.79

Sam Diego Valleys

SKYLINE RANCH 2.22

VALLEY CENTER 2.02

DEER SPRINGS 1.89

ESCONDIDO 1.85

MT. WOODSON 1.74

RINCON SPRINGS 1.61

RAMONA 1.61

RAINBOW 1.59

RAMONA 1.59

OTAY MOUNTAIN 1.59

POWAY 1.43

SD COUNTRY ESTATES 1.42

SANTEE 1.35

LA MESA 1.26

HARBISON CANYON 1.25

BONSALL 1.23

BARONA 1.21

ALPINE 1.21

FLINN SPRINGS 1.20

SAN MIGUEL 1.16

GRANITE HILLS 1.13

RANCHO BERNARDO 1.03

San Diego Mountains

PALOMAR OBSERVATORY 3.09

PALOMAR 2.97

LAKE CUYAMACA 2.01

JULIAN 2.00

SANTA YSABEL 1.66

DESCANSO 1.54

VOLCAN MOUNTAIN 1.48

MOUNT LAGUNA 1.40

PINE VALLEY 1.35

WARNER SPRINGS 1.25

MOUNT LAGUNA 1.25

DESCANSO 1.21

PINE VALLEY 1.12

CAMPO 0.97

TIERRA DEL SOL 0.91

RANCHITA 0.85

San Diego Deserts

BORREGO 0.57

BORREGO SPRINGS 0.30

AGUA CALIENTE 0.24

OCOTILLO WELLS 0.23

Locals have a chance of rain every day this week, and through next weekend possibly, though it's most likely Monday night into Tuesday.

Ashley Matthews Morning Forecast for Jan. 1, 2023