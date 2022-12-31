New Year's Eve

LIVE: Watch the 2023 Ball Drop in Times Square

This is what it looks like in Times Square right now

The year 2022 has finally come to an end.

As many chose to celebrate at home due to rising COVID-19 cases, a crowd of about 15,000 in-person spectators came from across the country and the world to watch the ball drop in Times Square. You can join them virtually by watching the livestream above.

Or watch the stream on YouTube if you want to cast it onto your devices.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Year's EveNYPDTimes Square
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us