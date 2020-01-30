Toast of the Town

This week has been heavy all around, so hopefully you can find some music to help soothe the soul. At the Casbah, you've got a a ska night with the Toasters at the helm, while over at Soda Bar, the proggy indie rock of Shady Bug is fresh and exuberant. And no doubt fans have fallen in love with all things Korean pop, so supergroup SuperM should make quite a splash at Viejas Arena. And on the heels of this week's San Diego Music Award nominations, House of Blues has a great Live & Local, planned with a selection of acts who are pretty awesome whether nominated or not.
Sounds Like San Diego: Jan. 30, 2020
- The Toasters, Mustard Plug, Half Past Two, San Diego City Soul Club DJs @ Casbah
- Shady Bug, Neutral Shirt, Crasher, Sparkler @ Soda Bar
- SuperM @ Viejas Arena, SDSU
- Sgt. Petty’s Lonely Heartbreakers Club Band @ Bar Pink
- SD Live & Local: Aviator Stash, Rosedale, Ready Set Survive, Fishing for Chips, Hardly Human @ House of Blues
- Internal Bleeding, Logistic Slaughter, Embryonic Devourment, Depulsed, Abject Terror @ Brick by Brick
- Motorbabe, Funhouse, Generator @ Pour House
- Strange Creature, Stereoriots, King Whisker @ The Merrow
- Chucky Chuck, Stoner Jordan & DJ Menace, Roddman, Stacc Styles, T.R.U.T.H., Kane James @ Bancroft Bar
- Sergio Mendes @ Belly Up
- Fistfights With Wolves, Belladon, Le Ra, Moans @ Music Box
- Jazz Night @ North Park Brewing Company
- Rick Harchol @ Metl
- Robert Dove @ Blind Lady Ale House
- Ghost Riders @ Mr. Peabody's
- Latin Night @ Park & Rec
- Catacombs: Gothic Danse Macabre @ Blonde
- J.I. @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Cheez Whiz Band @ The Holding Company
- Boomboxx Thursdays, with Crowd Collective @ U-31
- Barbwire @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Rockin' Roulette (open mic) @ Che Cafe
- Leslie Jordan @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
- BJ Jezbera @ De Oro Mine Co
- A Full Night of Open Jam @ Winston's (6 p.m.)
- Rip Carson @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- No Limits, with DJMysonKing @ The Office
- Jetpack Mojo @ The Kraken
- Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
- Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- DJ Kev Mighty @ El Dorado
- Rock Out Karaoke @ Tin Roof
- Gaslamp Underground @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Thursday Night Swing @ Queen Bee's
- Open Jam, with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
- Rhythm and Booze @ The Rabbit Hole
- Brother Yusef @ Tio Leo's
- Jimi Nelson Band @ Renegade
- Lady Dottie & the Diamonds, Moxi & Loon @ 710 Beach Club
- Global BPM Presents @ Henry's Pub