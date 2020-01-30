Toast of the Town

This week has been heavy all around, so hopefully you can find some music to help soothe the soul. At the Casbah, you've got a a ska night with the Toasters at the helm, while over at Soda Bar, the proggy indie rock of Shady Bug is fresh and exuberant. And no doubt fans have fallen in love with all things Korean pop, so supergroup SuperM should make quite a splash at Viejas Arena. And on the heels of this week's San Diego Music Award nominations, House of Blues has a great Live & Local, planned with a selection of acts who are pretty awesome whether nominated or not.

