Slightly Stoopid, Jimmy Eat World Announce SD Shows

Talk about manic Monday: Two musical giants announced big San Diego shows in 2020: modern-rock giants Jimmy Eat World hit SDSU's Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on Sept. 4, and hometown reggae/rock heroes Slightly Stoopid will light up Petco's Park at the Park on June 20!

Tickets to each show go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. PST at LiveNation.com, while various pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12.

Jimmy Eat World were last playing a local show when they co-headlined Chula Vista's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Aug. 1 with their alt-rock brethren Third Eye Blind.

Of course, local fans are always treated to Slightly Stoopid shows in town pretty much every year. Stoopidheads will (possibly) remember they were one of the co-headliners at the inaugural Wonderfront Music Festival in late November 2019 — and if you check out Episode 1 of our new SoundDiego Podcast with the band's co-singer/guitarist Miles Doughty, you'll hear him talk about possibly playing Wonderfront again this year.