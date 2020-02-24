Slightly Stoopid

SoundDiego Podcast EP1: Slightly Stoopid’s Miles Doughty

Slightly Stoopid's Miles Doughty talks taco shops, friendship with Sublime’s Bradley Nowell, and a $12,000 one-of-a-kind record

By Dustin Lothspeich

Slightly Stoopid's Miles Doughty (shown here performing at Kaaboo Del Mar in 2015), sits in as the SoundDiego Podcast's very first guest.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

In the debut episode of the SoundDiego Podcast, we are pleased to host none other than Slightly Stoopid’s own Miles Doughty. Doughty, of course, is one of the founders of the beloved Ocean Beach band and sings and plays guitar in the group. Their latest studio album, 2018’s “Everyday Life, Everyday People,” represents the latest in the group’s evolution over the years and finds them mixing rock, reggae, dub, funk, soul, jazz and hip-hop together with more ease than ever before. Be sure to visit them at SlightlyStoopid.com for up-to-date news, music, video, and tour dates.

Listen and subscribe to the SoundDiego Podcast on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

https://open.spotify.com/show/15mqPEYS3HTPoBDof6YG9k

Episode 1 Show Notes:

  • If you’ve never been to Nicos, it’s a San Diego/OB institution and worth a (weekly) visit. Check out their website here.
  • Like the rest of us, Miles is a fan of John “Swami” Reis and Rocket From the Crypt, check out the SoundDiego interview with Reis here where we talk about his favorite San Diego tacos, record shops and more.
  • And for all the listener friends looking for even more trivia in their life, here’s a bonus A or B Side trivia question with Miles that we saved just for these notes. Test your knowledge!
On Episode 1 of the SoundDiego Podcast, we talked with Slightly Stoopid’s Miles Doughty about Ocean Beach, Snoop Dogg, Sublime and more. Check out this SoundDiego.com exclusive — a bonus A or B Side question where Miles talks about working the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir in his famed TRI Studios.

Be sure to join us for a new episode of the SoundDiego Podcast every Monday. Upcoming guests on the way include P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval, CC from Little Hurricane, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina, NBC 7's Catherine Garcia, About San Diego's Ken Kramer and more! Thanks for listening, and until next time, enjoy the music.

SoundDiego

Music. Community. Culture.

the Black Keys 39 mins ago

San Diego Bound to Fall for Black Keys

lady dottie Feb 23

Diamonds Are Forever

If you enjoyed this episode of the SoundDiego Podcast, subscribe, rate and review us on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

The SoundDiego Podcast is executive produced by Eric Page, hosted by Dustin Lothspeich (reach him here), and edited by Matthew Lewis.

This article tagged under:

Slightly StoopidOcean BeachDustin LothspeichSnoop DoggPodcast
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us