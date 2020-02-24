SoundDiego Podcast EP1: Slightly Stoopid’s Miles Doughty

In the debut episode of the SoundDiego Podcast, we are pleased to host none other than Slightly Stoopid’s own Miles Doughty. Doughty, of course, is one of the founders of the beloved Ocean Beach band and sings and plays guitar in the group. Their latest studio album, 2018’s “Everyday Life, Everyday People,” represents the latest in the group’s evolution over the years and finds them mixing rock, reggae, dub, funk, soul, jazz and hip-hop together with more ease than ever before. Be sure to visit them at SlightlyStoopid.com for up-to-date news, music, video, and tour dates.

Listen and subscribe to the SoundDiego Podcast on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

https://open.spotify.com/show/15mqPEYS3HTPoBDof6YG9k

Episode 1 Show Notes:

If you’ve never been to Nicos, it’s a San Diego/OB institution and worth a (weekly) visit. Check out their website here.

Miles mentioned SOMA, Dreamstreet and Canes as some of the first venues the band played in San Diego. Here’s video footage of a Slightly Stoopid show at Winston’s in 1998.

Want a little more history on how the band was discovered by Bradley Nowell? Here’s a good interview via Relix with the guys from Slightly Stoopid on their last 25 years.

Like the rest of us, Miles is a fan of John “Swami” Reis and Rocket From the Crypt, check out the SoundDiego interview with Reis here where we talk about his favorite San Diego tacos, record shops and more.

And for all the listener friends looking for even more trivia in their life, here’s a bonus A or B Side trivia question with Miles that we saved just for these notes. Test your knowledge!

On Episode 1 of the SoundDiego Podcast, we talked with Slightly Stoopid’s Miles Doughty about Ocean Beach, Snoop Dogg, Sublime and more. Check out this SoundDiego.com exclusive — a bonus A or B Side question where Miles talks about working the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir in his famed TRI Studios.

As Miles mentioned, here’s a video of Slightly Stoopid performing “Know You Rider” with Bob Weir at his famed TRI Studios.

Be sure to join us for a new episode of the SoundDiego Podcast every Monday. Upcoming guests on the way include P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval, CC from Little Hurricane, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina, NBC 7's Catherine Garcia, About San Diego's Ken Kramer and more! Thanks for listening, and until next time, enjoy the music.

If you enjoyed this episode of the SoundDiego Podcast, subscribe, rate and review us on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

The SoundDiego Podcast is executive produced by Eric Page, hosted by Dustin Lothspeich (reach him here), and edited by Matthew Lewis.