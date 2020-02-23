Diamonds Are Forever

I think it's safe to say that lots of us don't take Mardi Gras quite so literally anymore. Fat Tuesday definitely happens around here, but we also extend the celebrations into the weekends when we're not quite so responsibility bound. So Winston's maybe has it right by doing the deed early with Los Sleepwalkers, Lady Dottie & the Diamonds, and the Bayou Brothers for an afternoon affair. But if you are looking for some nighttime fun, Casey Hensley and the Farmers join more friends at the Casbah, Slum Summer wants to show San Diego what these British imports can add to the local scene, and the Jackets play a North County show at Pour House in case you missed them last night at the Casbah.
Sounds Like San Diego: Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
- Third annual OB Mardi Gras with Los Sleepwalkers, the Bayou Brothers, Lady Dottie & the Diamonds @ Winston's (4 p.m.)
- Casey Hensley, the Farmers, the Routine, Jimbo Trout @ Casbah
- Slum Summer, the Gorgeous Boyscouts, Hurricane Kate @ Soda Bar
- The Jackets, Shake Before Us @ Pour House
- Funky Jam Session @ Panama 66
- Daybreaker SD//One Love @ Quartyard
- Chapo Trap House @ The Observatory North Park
- Matt Wilson's Honey and Salt Quintet @ La Jolla Athenaeum
- Pod Blotz, Oil Thief, Dock Ellis, Adios Mundo Cruel @ Whistle Stop
- Super-Duber Ska Bonanza Night with Madaline, the Re-Adjusters, Pudre @ Ken Club
- Jaya @ Sycuan Casino
- Una Noche Romantica con Ramon Ayala @ House of Blues
- Yola, Amythyst Kiah @ Music Box
- Misdirection, Strike Back, Legions, Dispersed, bbsb @ Che Cafe
- Rat Sabbath with DJ Ratty @ Bar Pink
- Fleetwood Bigmak @ Fast Times
- Al Jardine's Endless Summer (original founding member of the Beach Boys) @ Belly Up
- Keep It On The DL @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Salsa & Bachata @ Moonshine Beach
- Jazz Jam with Anthony Ortega @ Mr Peabody's
- San Diego miniFEST: NORAA, Fonzworth Beezer, Jenny Voss, Amarii Davu, M. Hernan, Tripodd, Nikolas Elliot, Luci, Madison Nocon, Joe Sach, Betamaxx, Tay, Lyric Reddick, Kyle Perez @ The Holding Company
- Punkture @ The Holding Company (4 p.m.)
- Moor Rhythm @ Blonde
- Jazz Jam @ Wildwood Crossing
- Kimmi Bitter @ Pour House
- The Stand Back Blues Band @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-5pm)
- She Says So, Modern Day Moonshine @ The Kraken
- The Moneymen @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- Reggae Sunday @ U-31
- Uptown Top Ranking @ The Office
- Straight Six @ Navajo Live
- John Medeski @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (7 p.m.)
- Reggae Sunday @ Spin