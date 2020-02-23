Diamonds Are Forever

I think it's safe to say that lots of us don't take Mardi Gras quite so literally anymore. Fat Tuesday definitely happens around here, but we also extend the celebrations into the weekends when we're not quite so responsibility bound. So Winston's maybe has it right by doing the deed early with Los Sleepwalkers, Lady Dottie & the Diamonds, and the Bayou Brothers for an afternoon affair. But if you are looking for some nighttime fun, Casey Hensley and the Farmers join more friends at the Casbah, Slum Summer wants to show San Diego what these British imports can add to the local scene, and the Jackets play a North County show at Pour House in case you missed them last night at the Casbah.

Sounds Like San Diego: Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020