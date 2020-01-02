Coachella Announces 2020 Lineup

The first Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival of the new decade officially has a lineup. For the 21st iteration of its two-weekend event — set to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on April 10-12 and 17-19 — Goldenvoice organizers have unveiled another massive roster, headlined by reunited hard-rock titans Rage Against the Machine, rap giant Travis Scott, and alt-R&B superstar Frank Ocean.

Other huge acts on 2020's lengthy, impressive bill include beloved "Queen of Sad" Lana Del Rey, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, art-pop artist FKA Twigs, hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, soul-pop crooner Rex Orange County, famed composer Danny Elfman, R&B chart-topper Summer Walker, and electronic acts Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim, Flume, Zhu, Madeon, Duck Sauce (Armand Van Helden and A-Trak) and Disclosure, just to name a few.

Rap takes center stage at 2020's festival, with some of the genre's biggest names descending on the event — such as Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, DaBaby, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Swae Lee, Brockhampton, J.I.D., YBN Cordae, Denzel Curry, Doja Cat, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib and more.

As usual, the litany of smaller-font undercards listed on the just-confirmed lineup are impressive, too, ranging from Caribou, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Chicano Batman, Fontaines D.C., Omar Apollo, Snail mail, Idles, the Regrettes, Steve Lacy, Beabadoobee, Skegss, Weyes Blood, Yungblud, Bishop Briggs, Kim Petras, and many others

And to tie it all back to San Diego, we're thrilled to see hometown surf-punk group Beach Goons land themselves a spot on the lineup, too! Congratulations, lads. Make us proud!

The first weekend is currently sold out but you can register for the weekend 2 pre-sale at Coachella.com. The presale begins Monday, Jan. 6, at noon PST. They'll go quick, of course, so be ready!

For the full lineup, visit Coachella.com.