NBC San Diego News: Watch Local News on Roku Anytime!

Today, we launched NBC San Diego News on Roku's Live TV platform.

On this new Roku channel, you'll find the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from around San Diego.

The 24/7 channel also includes original digital series produced by the NBC 7 team, award-winning investigative reports and so much more.

How To Watch NBC San Diego News:

Turn on your Roku device

Use one of the following access points:

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR

Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 151 and select Live TV

On The Roku Channel, you'll also find channels from the NBC stations in New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Philadelphia; Dallas Fort Worth; San Francisco Bay Area; Washington, D.C.; Boston; South Florida; Hartford and LX News in the channel guide.